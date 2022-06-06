Chiefs 2022-23 Season Tickets Now Available, New Schedule Out Thursday (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are getting the word out. The 22-23 BCHL schedule will be released this Thursday. Season Ticket packages are now available.

Season Ticket Membership:

$329 Adult Regular Rate $149 Youth Regular Rate

$807 Family Regular Rate (2 Adults and up to 4 Youth – Must all reside at same address)

Your membership includes all exhibition games at the Chilliwack Coliseum, 26 regular-season home games, the first round of playoffs, two 2-for-1 vouchers, and one ‘Bring A Friend’ voucher.

Parking Pass: $115

Pre-paid access to the parking lots at the Chilliwack Coliseum for 2021-22 Chilliwack Chiefs games.

You can also renew in person at the Chilliwack Chiefs Office during our office hours – Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

If you have any questions please contact our office at 604-392-4433 or email info@chilliwackchiefs.net

All prices are in Canadian funds

Refund Policy