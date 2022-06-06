Aaron Pritchett to Headline the West Coast Women’s Show Summerfest on Saturday, June 11 at Tradex

Abbotsford – Aaron Pritchett will headline the West Coast Women’s Show Summerfest on Saturday, June 11th.

See the country music legend, along with 12 other artists throughout the weekend, live on the Main Stage.

The West Coast Women’s Show Summerfest is the Fraser Valley’s can’t-miss kickoff to summer celebration. Bring the whole family and enjoy 200+ vendors; a food truck festival; 13 country music concerts; an outdoor beer & wine garden; and fun family activities in the Kids Zone.Aaron’s legacy continues to be unstoppable.

His authentic desire to connect with his fans, whether it be onstage, via his digital platforms, in person or through his music, has sustained and grown a robust and loyal fanbase for 2 decades.

The GOLD-Certified, CCMA Winner and JUNO nominee has topped the radio charts in Canada, and toured coast to coast playing for his legions of fans year after year.

Aaron’s current single ‘Not Enough You’ is available on all streaming platforms now.

https://www.westcoastwomen.net/?fbclid=IwAR3azSisB6iCaSO7OQZ7JRBWxLAslk1DJAVNecTpuj-SSfAbOax4pjtqP1k