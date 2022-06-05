SurreyCares Community Foundation announces the new “Lionel Courchene Park Legacy Fund”

Surrey – The SurreyCares Community Foundation announces the creation of a new fund, titled the “Lionel Courchene Park Legacy Fund.” This fund has been created to support enhancements of Lionel Courchene Park in perpetuity for the enjoyment of the community, including those involved in the game of baseball.

The history of Lionel Courchene Park dates back to the 1970s and includes involvement from the Courchene family and many community volunteers, the City of Surrey and the Surrey Canadian Baseball Association (SCBA) which was established on March 2, 1976.



This fundraising campaign has been created in memory of the late Caroline Schellekens, who served as an executive member of SCBA, and who passed away in April 2022. Funds raised will support future park enhancements that will be directed by the Foundation with input from the City of Surrey, Mr. Craig Joncas (husband of the late Caroline Schellekens), and the SCBA.



“Caroline was loved by all that knew her and she was passionate about giving back to her

community. As a lifetime ball player, she enjoyed nothing more than being at the Lionel

Courchene park watching our son Kyle play baseball. Being part of the Surrey Canadian

Baseball Executive brought her great pride and with the Lionel Courchene Park Legacy Fund she will be able to keep giving back to the community for years to come,” explains Craig Joncas.



“We are excited to support this initiative that will benefit the community and memorialize the

contribution of a dedicated community member and volunteer,” shares Christine Buttkus,

Executive Director of SurreyCares. “A first enhancement project is expected to be announced at the SCBA Opening Day Ceremony in April 2023.”

“SurreyCares is pleased to work with the donor to establish this fund to attract additional funding to support the further enhancement of the Lionel Courchene Park, a place where many in the Surrey community frequent. This is an important fund that will support the local park and baseball community for years to come,” said John Lawson, Board Chair of SurreyCares.



To donate to the Lionel Courchene Park, please visit.