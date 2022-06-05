City of Mission Releases Statement on Residential School Awareness March Hit and Run – RCMP Looking for Dashcam Footage – Chlliwack Reaction

Mission – From the City of Mission Media Release, Parks & Recreation: Yesterday (Saturday June 4) during a march to raise awareness about residential schools here in Mission organized by the Crazy Indians Brotherhood, four participants were struck and injured by a driver along Lougheed Highway.

This is an upsetting and unacceptable outcome to a peaceful march to bring awareness to the ongoing impacts of displacing and separating whole generations of children from their families, Elders, culture, and homes when they were forced to attend St. Mary’s residential school in Mission. This behaviour is not a reflection of who we are here in Mission or what we aspire to be.

We wish everyone who was injured yesterday a full recovery and all who witnessed it peace.

We all need to do our part to keep each other safe. This means learning, making space, and providing support.

The City of Mission is committed to Reconciliation with First Nations communities and peoples. Staff have been in contact with Mission RCMP and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and will be reaching out to organizers and local First Nations.

Anti salmon farm activist Eddie Gardner’s staff were at this location and told FVN that they were very close to the incident. The concern was that RCMP was ( in their opinion) slow to respond.

Gardner himself posted to FVN’s Facebook page: “There is absolutely no excusing anyone for recklessly driving through a crowd, resulting in harm to law abiding citizens peacefully marching for a social cause, and driving away because they were upset because of a delay. The driver needs to have his driver’s licence suspended and sent to a program to develop emotional intelligence.”

Mission RCMP Cst. Harrison Mohr released a statement on Sunday June 5:

“At around 12:30 pm on June 4, Mission RCMP were called to the area of the former St Mary’s Residential School, after an impatient driver tried to get around a group of people marching on the highway.

The March for Recognition for Residential Schools was making its way from Heritage Park to the former St Mary’s Residential School, and subsequently delayed eastbound traffic along a short stretch of Lougheed Highway. The March had a traffic control person in place, as there is only one eastbound lane, with no places to pass. Despite the safety risk, one driver pushed his way up through the group, making contact with approximately four persons in the group, including the traffic control person and one of the organizers of the March. Two people sustained minor injuries, and later went to hospital for treatment.

It sounds like this driver became upset that his trip was going to be delayed by a few minutes, and drove into oncoming traffic to try to get around the group, says Constable Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. When faced with oncoming traffic, he drove his vehicle into the midst of the group until the cars went by, then pulled out and passed again. In doing so, he struck several members of the March. Fortunately, none were seriously injured, and the March was able continue as planned.

There is no indication that this incident was targeted, or that the driver’s actions had anything specifically to do with the people marching or their cause.

No one is in custody, however thanks to numerous witnesses, police have identified the licence plate of the vehicle. Anyone with dashcam or cell phone video of the incident is asked to contact Mission RCMP: 604-826-7161. The highway is fully open, and Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services officers are engaged in this investigation.

We’re going to be gathering as much evidence as possible to determine the appropriate charges to recommend, says Cst Mohr. Trying to save a few minutes of time by endangering the lives of others is simply unacceptable. “

Brad Vis, MP for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon took to Facebook: