ALIVE: The Spirit of the Ukraine – Fundraiser at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – August 12 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The World’s only travelling WATER DANCE SHOW is proud to present a fantastic, new, special dance performance with a star cast from Ukraine in support of their country.

Two shows at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on August 12. Ticket info is here.

Do not miss the unique opportunity to see a spectacular show about Good and Evil, that no matter how strong the opposing forces may be, you will prevail if your heart is full of love and passion.

The brilliant cast of the show are superstars in their own right, having participated in numerous International shows and festivals. Among them are the Best Ukrainian Circus Duo on Aerial Silks, Champions of Ukraine in Ballrom Dancing, winners of the International Festival “Fiestalonia Milenio”, members of the Virsky Ukrainian State Folk Dance Ensemble and the Veryovka Ukrainian National Folk Choir Ensemble, to name a few.

Portions of the proceeds go to help people in Ukraine (through the Canada-Ukraine Foundation – www.cufoundation.ca) and to support Ukrainian refugees in Canada.