2022 North West Mud Racing Association Schedule Includes Chilliwack in August (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – North West Mud Racing Association announces the fun in the mud.

Here are the confirmed race dates including Heritage Park in Chilliwack come August.

Put them on your calendar, get those trucks ready. Gates open Friday’s, Racing is on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

North West Mud Racing Association are based in B.C and hold numerous races throughout the province, check out the schedule at www.nwmra.com and join the fun.

They have 2 street class and 6 competition classes, from street stock to unlimited blown alcohol paddle class and everything in between.

North West Mud Racing Association are professional, safety oriented and family friendly (no alcohol or dogs please) and hope to see you at the races!

Find more info at www.nwmra.com

Contact- info@nwmra.com