Cops for Cancer Fundraiser – Saturday June 4 at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies in Aldergove

Aldergrove – Another Cops for Cancer Fundraiser is Saturday June 4 at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies , 2989 272nd Street, Aldergrove.

Cops for Cancer-Tour de Valley has partnered with Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies for a deep fried apple perogi fundraiser.

Riders from this year’s Cops for Cancer – Tour de Valley will be peeling apples and pinching perogies to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. 100% of all proceeds from Saturday’s fried apple perogi sales are being donated to www.tourdevalley.ca

Help raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

If you like apple pie or apple fritters you definitely don’t want to miss this opportunity. Support this great cause with a treat knowing that you are supporting Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley.