Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 2, 2022 Special ‘on the field’ interview this week with Chase Claypool, pride of Abbotsford and Star Wide Receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Sports Anchor Josh Bohr (VIDEO).

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Local reaction to BC’s decriminalization of certain illegal drugs.

• Cultus Lake Dock Repair.

• A young cancer patient was finally able to get back to school

• Chilliwack Minor Hockey receives a major award.

Scene Hear First: Host Paula DeWit back this week in the second of her interviews with Film & Television students with GW Graham discussing their film, “Have N Hold”, which is an entrant in the forthcoming Chilliwack Student Film Festival! WATCH TOMORROW NIGHT at 8 pm for the premiere of “Have N Hold” on chillTV

Interview: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver.

Interview: Lee McCaw, President Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™