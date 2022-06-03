Aaron Pete – From Vlogger (Bigger Than Me) to Community Futures North Fraser & Stó:lō Community Futures New Business Recovery Advisor

Fraser Valley – You have no doubt seen his video blog “Bigger Than Me”. Aaron Pete is an up and coming young business mind, who has a sideline as a video journalist. Now he branches out.

Community Futures North Fraser & Stó:lō Community Futures announced their welcome to Aaron Pete to the team.

In their media released, they note: He is a proud member of Chawathil First Nation, within the Stó:lōterritory. Aaron started from humble beginnings in Downtown Chilliwack. Aaron Pete is the creator and host of the Bigger Than Me Podcast, where he interviews leaders from across British Columbia. Mr. Pete recently completed law school at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, where he was particularly interested in First Nations legal traditions, business organization, taxation and economic development. He is also a social media manager for Alpine Legal Services, and he sits on the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Board of Directors.

Community Futures is a non-profit organization with the mandate to support local small business and promote economic growth in our service area. Community Futures provides business support through business advisory services, training and loans.

In 2015, Community Futures played a key role, along with Small Business BC, in the launch of FVN Fraser Valley News Sports and Entertainment.

To learn more visit www.northfraser.org https://www.stolocf.ca/