Chilliwack – Under sunny and muggy skies for a Thursday morning, Mt. Cheam Rotary Club present a cheque for $75,000 towards the new beginner/mini pump track.

This is next to the Chilliwack Community Curling Club.

The track should be user ready by the summer.

Rotary Club of Chilliwack Mount Cheam/June 2022

