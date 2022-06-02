Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day – Launch Sunday June 12 – Darren Charlie at Trethewey House Heritage Site for an Indigenous Drum Making Workshop

Abbotsford – Heritage Abbotsford / Trethewey House is part of Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day. Join Darren Charlie at Trethewey House Heritage Site for an Indigenous Drum Making Workshop.

There are many events happening between June 12 and June 30.

PRE-REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT IS REQUIRED

**Please note that Eventbrite charges an additional processing fee.

Everything required for the workshop is included in the drum kits.

-7 inch -$40

-10 inch-$60

– 12 inch -$70

– 14 inch $90

-16 inch $125

This unique workshop is a special opportunity to learn about Indigenous drum-making and how to create a beautiful drum.

Darren Charlie, also known as Qwetoselten, is a well-known drum maker from the Sts’ailes Indian Band (a Coast Salish tribe located near Harrison Hot Springs, BC). He owns and operates Sasquatch Drums and Sasquatch Tours & Cultural Presentations.

Darren has more than 30 years of drum making experience; he was taught by elders from the Sts’ailes community. Darren has shared his knowledge of drum-making and singing with many different groups throughout BC and Washington State. Darren has created a workshop called Voice of the Drum which allows students to make their own drum, learn the teachings of the drum, and listen to native songs.

Darren’s drums have been displayed in the Canadian Pavilion at the Torino Olympics, and various locations in Vancouver; one notable piece is a giant 30” drum displayed on a totem pole carved by Francis Horne for Vancouver Native Housing.