Mission Hosting Local Builders Forum on Wednesday June 8 at Best Western

Mission —The location details are now set for Mission’s first local Builders Forum on June 8. As a result of an encouraging response from the local building community to the RSVP, the event will take place at the Best Western Plus Mission City Lodge in the River Room from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Along with the RSVP, the City also asked local builders to share the agenda topics they felt would provide the most value to them. The overall feedback themes that surfaced were related to permit application timelines, inspections, process updates, technology plans, and the upcoming BC Energy Step Code.

“The demand for housing across southwestern BC has created tremendous opportunities and challenges,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “As local communities try to keep up with pressures on our systems, we will need to learn from one another. Mission wants engage with local builders to let them know what we are doing to improve and to receive feedback. This sort of dialogue is critical if we are going to be successful together.”

In attendance will be City of Mission staff from Building, Planning, and Engineering, members of Council, and representatives from the Canadian Home Builders Association and of the general building community.

Based on feedback shared in the survey, the facilitated event will focus on the following areas:

City process improvement updates

Permit wait times and inspections

BC Energy Step Code review

Common permit omissions

Small table discussions

The small table discussions will be an opportunity for the building community to share their thoughts directly with the City. What we hear in these discussions will be summarized, reported back on Engage Mission, shared with Council, and used to inform next steps.

Forum Details

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Location: River Room at the Best Western Plus Mission City Lodge (32281 Lougheed Highway)

Pre-registration is not required and drop-ins are welcome, however please keep in mind that spacing and seating are limited.