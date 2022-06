Chilliwack (Lynne Goodwin and Whats Going On In Chilliwack) – The Gwynne Vaughan Park Plant Sale is Saturday June 4 from 10 AM to 4PM.

Over 20 vendors selling plants, garden decor, artisan products. There will be live music. Food from Shandhar Hut and an Ice cream Truck.

The Rotary Train will also be there.

All proceeds go towards maintaining Gwynne Vaughan Park.

Facebook info is here.