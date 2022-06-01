BUSINESS – UPDATED Look at Demalling Chilliwack Mall – Tenants En Route (VIDEO)

Chilliwck – Since 2010, the Chilliwack Mall has seen plenty of changes, good and bad.

Wal-Mart was once there but moved to Eagle Landing. A once thriving mall was losing customers to the rival Cottonwood Mall, just across the street.

The Mall itself was losing customers to on line shopping.

COVID actually allowed an opportunity for the mall to become a vaccine hub.

And there was the annual Rotary Book Sale.

In 2017 SmartCentres purchased the property and since then, it is public knowledge that the centre of the mall will be raised and the area will undergo a massive change.

There are plans for housing to replace what will be the “old” centre block of the mall.

Local businessman and entrepreneur Bradley William Gionet told FVN about the changes that are planned.

Vlogger Arnold Nicholas posts regularly on YouTube and Facebook, on the changes happening there as well as the construction of the cross street NEW Canadian Tire (His YouTube Channel is here).

The tenant list according to their website is

1. Safeway

2. Fatburger

3. Vacant (2000 sf)

4. COBIA

5. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

6. Sardis Liquor Store

7. Kelly O’Bryans

8. Johnston Meier Insurance

9. Debbie Rae Tailor

10. Marble Slab

11. Alpine Dental Care

12. Carter’s Osh Kosh

13. Winners/Homesense

14. SportChek

15. Vacant (1480 sf)

16. La Vie En Rose

17. Reitmans

18. Dollarama

Chilliwack Mall – SmartCentres 2022