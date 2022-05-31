UPDATE – Kent Harrison SAR Involved In Water Rescue – Vehicle in Harrison Lake

Harrison – Kent Harrison Search and Rescue were paged just after 7PM on Monday May 30, to assist Agassiz Fire and BCEHS for reports of a vehicle submerged in Harrison Lake off Rockwell Drive. The Spirit of Harrison was launched, as was the RCMP vessel.

When SAR members arrived on scene, a member of KHSAR was able to pull an occupant out of the vehicle and with assistance from Agassiz Fire was able to bring the occupant to the roadside and into a waiting Ambulance.

The occupant was then handed over to BCEHS Air Ambulance.

KHSAR would like to thank Agassiz FD, RCMP, BCEHS, and others for all the assistance.

Other social media reports say the occupant is OK however the cause of the accident in not known. There has been speculation that there was a medical or mechanical incident, but that has yet to be confirmed.