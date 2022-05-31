Unregistered Chilliwack Massage Therapist Charged with Sex Offences – Police Want Public Info on Possible Other Victims

Chilliwack – On Tuesday May 24, 2022, a man employed as an unregistered massage therapist, operating a business by the name of ‘River Wind’, appeared in court to answer to sexual assault charges.



Johan Wolff, 50, of Chilliwack, was arrested without incident, for offences dating from December of 2020 to October of 2021, which are alleged to have occurred while he was working as an unregistered massage therapist. Mr. Wolff is charged with four counts of sexual assault and is released from custody pending his next court appearance.



The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit is aware there may be other victims or witnesses who have not yet reported to police says Corporal Samara Bilmer of the Chilliwack RCMP. We encourage anyone who may have information or any potential victims or witnesses to contact police .



If you have any information or believe you, or someone you know, may have been a victim, you are urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611.

Or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).