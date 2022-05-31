New Three Year BC Plan Outlines How Provincial Ministries will Embed Accessibility and Inclusion in Their Work and Services – Chilliwack MLA Coulter Comments

Victoria – The BC Provincial Government’s new accessibility plan, AccessibleBC, outlines how provincial ministries will embed accessibility and inclusion in their work and services over the next three years.

The AccessibleBC plan lists five priority areas for government to identify, remove and prevent barriers to participation for people with disabilities:

creating a culture of accessibility and inclusion;

information and communication;

buildings, infrastructure and public spaces;

employment in the B.C. public service; and

delivery of goods and services.

“AccessibleBC is another way we are working toward a barrier-free B.C.,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility. “And I thank the many people who have used their voices and their experiences living with disabilities or caring for people with disabilities to help us get to this moment. Your guidance is helping shape the future of our province.”

The AccessibleBC plan will be updated at least once every three years.

LINKS:

Read AccessibleBC: http://gov.bc.ca/accessibility

About the provincial accessibility committee: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/accessibility/committees/provincial-accessibility-committee

The accessible B.C. regulation for public-sector organizations, announced April 2022: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022SDPR0018-000570

A short video promoting AccessAbility Week: https://youtu.be/A4AXJ4ZE7yg