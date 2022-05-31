Skip to content

Missing – AbbyPD Searching for 42-year-old Dennis Britten

  1. Home
  2. Missing
  3. Missing – AbbyPD Searching for 42-year-old Dennis Britten

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is trying to locate 42-year-old Dennis Britten. Mr.Britten was last seen in the Abbotsford area in September of 2021. Mr.Britten stands 5’9″ tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD Dennis Britten/ May 31, 2022

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts