Abbotsford – AbbyPD is trying to locate 42-year-old Dennis Britten. Mr.Britten was last seen in the Abbotsford area in September of 2021. Mr.Britten stands 5’9″ tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.
Missing – AbbyPD Searching for 42-year-old Dennis Britten
