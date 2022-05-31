Lotto Winner – Abbotsford Man Wins $500,000 Scratch and Win Prize

Abbotsford – At first glance Andrew Heidrich was in disbelief that his Mystery Multiplier Scratch & Win ticket was worth $500,000, but upon further inspection his reaction quickly shifted to awe.

“I scratched it and thought, ‘ya right,” he recalled of his initial reaction. “I went and scanned the ticket myself and saw the amount on the little black box and thought, ‘Oh wow!’”

The Abbotsford resident initially stopped in at FreshCo on South Fraser Way to pick up an item, but after realizing it was sold out he instead purchased his lottery ticket and checked it there shortly after.

The first person to discover the news about Heidrich’s win was his dad.

“My dad said, ‘Good for you!’”

Thanks to his prize, Heidrich is looking forward to living more comfortably and plans to upgrade his vehicle.

“I plan to just keep living life one day at a time but will worry a bit less about how much some things cost.”

One word Heidrich uses to describe how it feels to win half a million dollars?

“Wow!”

In 2021, Scratch & Win players redeemed more than $214 million in prize-winning tickets.

