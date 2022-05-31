June 1 Marks Another Increase in BC’s Minimum Wage

Victoria – As of June 1, 2022, B.C.’s lowest paid workers will get a pay boost as the minimum wage increases from $15.20 to $15.65 per hour, which is the highest of any province.

The minimum wage increase to $15.65 per hour is tied to British Columbia’s average annual inflation rate which, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, was calculated at 2.8%. This is consistent with the approach taken in other jurisdictions.

As of June 1, a 2.8% increase will also apply to the live-in camp leader and live-in home-support worker minimum daily wages and the resident caretaker minimum monthly wage.

For a backgrounder on minimum wage increases in B.C. and other Canadian provinces: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Minimum_Wage_01-06-2022_Backgrounder.pdf

For more information, visit the Employment Standards Branch website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards