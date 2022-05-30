Skip to content

What a Weekend for the Jr. Jets

Chilliwack – While the Chilliwack Jets inaugural PJHL season didn’t end the way everyone wanted, that was a different case for the Junior Jets Hockey Program.

The only did a few things:

– The U9’s won their 3rd tournament of the season. Congratulations team for winning 3/3 tournaments this season

– The new U15 female Jets program battled hard all weekend and placed 3rd place in the tournament to take home the bronze!

– The U8 Jets finished off the season in the best way possible with some amazing memories and new friendships, and battled adversary all weekend long and left with integrity.

– The 2021 Jets came together as a team, learned and improved game after game and learned what it means to be a Jet.

Thank you to all the players, parents, volunteers, coaches and event organizers and anyone involved with the Jr.Jets Spring Program. (U8, U9, U12, U13, U13 Female, U15, U15 Female, U18)

2022 Chilliwack Jr Jets

