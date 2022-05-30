What a Weekend for the Jr. Jets

Chilliwack – While the Chilliwack Jets inaugural PJHL season didn’t end the way everyone wanted, that was a different case for the Junior Jets Hockey Program.

The only did a few things:

– The U9’s won their 3rd tournament of the season. Congratulations team for winning 3/3 tournaments this season

– The new U15 female Jets program battled hard all weekend and placed 3rd place in the tournament to take home the bronze!

– The U8 Jets finished off the season in the best way possible with some amazing memories and new friendships, and battled adversary all weekend long and left with integrity.

– The 2021 Jets came together as a team, learned and improved game after game and learned what it means to be a Jet.

Thank you to all the players, parents, volunteers, coaches and event organizers and anyone involved with the Jr.Jets Spring Program. (U8, U9, U12, U13, U13 Female, U15, U15 Female, U18)