Have Your Say – You’re Invited to Share Your Views on 2023 BC Budget Priorities

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Sound off on the BC Budget.

You’re asked to share your views, ideas and priorities to help make life better for people, businesses and communities as the BC government plans Budget 2023.

Get started by reading the 2023 budget consultation paper: www.gov.bc.ca/budgetconsultations

For more detailed information on how to participate in the consultation process, visit: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

or email: financecommittee@leg.bc.ca

Input from community consultations and online surveys will help inform the plan. This annual consultation process is one way that government works with people, stakeholder groups, businesses and communities to ensure that B.C.’s economic future includes opportunities for everyone.

Each year, the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, an all-party committee of the legislative assembly, holds provincewide consultations. The consultations seek the views of British Columbians on priorities for the next provincial budget and present a final report with recommendations to the legislative assembly.

People can share their views by completing the survey, sending in written comments or presenting to the committee.

The Budget 2023 consultation, including the online survey, is open. The deadline to receive all submissions is Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. (Pacific time).

Public input will be included in the committee’s report to the legislative assembly, which will be released in August 2022.