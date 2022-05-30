Skip to content

Corb Lund – Solo Acoustic Tour – September 16 at The Clarke Theatre in Mission (VIDEO)

Mission – Corb Lund has received multiple CCMA, JUNO, international award nominations and wins. A rural Albertan hailing from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with a long family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Corb Lund is about as authentic as they come.

For more information on Corb Lund visit: www.corblund.com.

Friday, September 16, 2022
Clarke Theatre, 33700 Prentis Avenue, Mission, BC V2V 7B1
Tickets are $49.50 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges)
at all Ticketmaster locations or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.
Doors 7:00PM. Show 7:30PM.

