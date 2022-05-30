Chilliwack Minor Hockey Wins Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association’s “Association of the Year”

Chilliwack – Every year, the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association hands out its minor-hockey association of the year.

The Fred Page Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the association “adjudged to have made an outstanding contribution to its community by providing a sound minor hockey program.”

For 2021-22 it’s Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association.

Barry Douglas, Vice-President – Business Operations for the Chilliwack Chiefs: Very proud of CMHA, and their well-deserved recognition. Lee McCaw and his entire board have worked extremely hard volunteering and growing relationships in our community. The Chilliwack Chiefs and Chilliwack Coliseum look forward to working with them again this season.

Congrats to all the hockey parents that make this organization work.