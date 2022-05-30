BC Trails Day in Chilliwack/Little Mountain – June 4

Chilliwack/Little Mountain – June 4 is BC Trails Day and in Chilliwack, that will be at Little Mountain.

In partnership with Tourism Chilliwack and the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice, Chilliwack Park Society is welcoming everyone out to the top of Little Mountain to see what the forest trails and natural beauty have in store for you, the family, and the family pet.

Eventbrite Info is here.

To learn more about Little Mountain Preservation Project!

Where to park and get started?

Find your closest location and start from there:

1 – Quarry Road/Beaver Crescent (bottom of the mountain).

2 – Hope River Kinsmen Park on Hope River Road (bottom of the mountain).

3 – Swallow Place/Bluestone Crescent (top of the mountain).

Lots of free parking at all these locations.

How do I know where to go and what am I doing up there?

There will be guides at each of 3 entrances to the Little Mountain forest. Depending on where you started, they will assist you in your journey up or down into the forest.

10am-1pm:

Kids craft

Snail & biology/naturalist education

Live music by Old Growth Music

Trail-building and clean-up (come with gloves, pruners, rakes, and other such handy equipment)

12pm: