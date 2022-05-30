Skip to content

3rd Annual O’Connor Car Show – Sunday July 24

Chilliwack – As the pandemic lifts, local and Valley car shows are back on schedule.

Sunday July 24 will be the 3rd Annual O’Connor Car Show.

This is in part to support Little Heroes Hockey Academy.

July 24, 2022 from 8:30AM-2PM

New and Classic Cars, Live Music, Food Trucks, Face Paint and so much more! Enjoy a fun filled day with your family.

Enter your vehicle! $10 minimum donation to Little Heroes Hockey Academy

Register your vehicle at: https://forms.gle/JjYNEwwNH4xRSjop9 OR give the O’Connor sales team at call at (800)-724-1214

Are you a small business that wants to join in?

Register here: https://forms.gle/2zdqdqyGuErHBC6M7
(First Come First Serve, $10 minimum donation)

