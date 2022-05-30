Skip to content

10th Anniversary of Recovery Day in New West – Saturday September 10

New Westminster – There is so much going on at this year’s 10th Anniversary of Recovery Day, the festival will be on four stage from 12 pm to 6 pm. 70% of the 150 vendor booths are sold already.

Who attends? People in recovery, families looking for information, people who like good music, families, people from across the lower mainland.

Who is setting up 10×10 booths?
👉 mental health wellness booths
👉 addiction recovery booths
👉 artisans
👉 clothing sales
👉 naturopathic healthcare
👉 health foods
👉 food trucks
👉 local businesses
👉 politicians
👉 advocacy groups
👉 children’s organizations

Book your booth before they sell out.

10th Anniversary of Recovery Day BC
Saturday September 10th, Uptown New Westminster BC
12 pm to 6 pm

Click here to sign up as a volunteer, book a vendor space, or become a stage sponsor.

www.RecoveryDayBC.ca

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

