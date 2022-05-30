10th Anniversary of Recovery Day in New West – Saturday September 10

New Westminster – There is so much going on at this year’s 10th Anniversary of Recovery Day, the festival will be on four stage from 12 pm to 6 pm. 70% of the 150 vendor booths are sold already.

Who attends? People in recovery, families looking for information, people who like good music, families, people from across the lower mainland.

Who is setting up 10×10 booths?

mental health wellness booths

addiction recovery booths

artisans

clothing sales

naturopathic healthcare

health foods

food trucks

local businesses

politicians

advocacy groups

children’s organizations

Book your booth before they sell out.

10th Anniversary of Recovery Day BC

Saturday September 10th, Uptown New Westminster BC

12 pm to 6 pm

Click here to sign up as a volunteer, book a vendor space, or become a stage sponsor.

www.RecoveryDayBC.ca