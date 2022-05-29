Abbotsford Chrysler’s 4th Annual Mopar Car Show – Sunday July 3

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chrysler 4th Annual Mopar Car Show is revved up.

Free registration, or by donation. Only 125 spots available. Register using the Event Brite registration link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/abby-chryslers-4th-annual…

The show is on July 3rd at 11:00AM, sponsored by the Canadian Mopar Club.

Admission is free with lots of prizes available. The top prize is $2,500 in free parts.

All proceeds from registration donations, and food/drink sales will go to the Salvation Army’s Pantry 34 program to support kids in need.

