2022 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival CANCELLED – Will Try Again in 2023

Harrison – The 2022 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival has been cancelled for this year, and organizers hope for a tournament in 2023.

May 25 was the deadline for teams to register for the July 23 races, however, turnout was low. They needed a minimum of 44 teams.

Teams who have already registered:

Their treasurer will begin issuing refunds ASAP. They will come in the form that payment was made (i.e. if you paid via e-transfer you can expect the refund to come via e-transfer). Please be patient as she gets those out. If there are any concerns please email: info@harrisondragonboat.com

Thank you, from the organizers of this festival, and members of the Fraser Valley Paddling Club.

