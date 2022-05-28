Valley Huskers Spring Camp 2022

Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers Football Club spring camp for the 2022 season is May 27 to 29.

On their Facebook page, the Huskers note that this is not the main camp, but that is around the corner.

Valley Huskers

The Fact Sheet:

• The Huskers are one of the seven teams in the British Columbia Football Conference.

• Junior football provides 17-22 year olds an opportunity to improve their football skills, often with the goal of securing a university scholarship or moving to professional ball.

• The Valley Huskers usually sign 50-60 players and play 10 games from July to September.

• Players come from all over Western Canada — Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, including the Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack areas.

• Practice starts in late July and runs Monday – Friday, 7:00 – 10:00 pm. Games are played on Saturdays and include 5 home (Exhibition Stadium) and 5 away.

• All players can be billeted. Job placement assistance is available.

• Many players from the BCFC have received university scholarships and some have starred in the Canadian Football League. Last year the BCFC All-Star kicker was from the Valley Huskers.

• The Huskers work hard to develop a “family atmosphere” and place importance on the welfare and personal growth of their players. All Board members take their volunteer participation seriously.

For further information and/or questions please contact Coach Bob Reist at b.reist@valleyhuskers.ca