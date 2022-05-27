RCMP Has A New PR Contact In the Valley – Sgt. Krista Vrolyk Replaces Retiring Cpl. Mike Rail

Fraser Valley – When you are a police officer, one of the most challenging parts of the job, is Media and Public Relations.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP announced that the current media contact, Cpl. Mike Rail is officially riding off into the sunset of a very well deserved retirement.

From the RCMP Media Release: Mike has served as the primary Media spokesperson for the UFVRD for the past seven years and has developed strong relationships with many of you. His friendly and approachable demeanour was definitely appreciated and he will be missed!! Mike has transitioned over to the Seasonal Policing unit where he will be enjoying sunsets at Cultus Lake for the next month or so before serving his last day prior to his official retirement.

Sgt. Krista Vrolyk now steps into her new roll as the media point person.

We would like to thank Mike for all of his time, effort and dedication to the UFVRD Media program and wish him all the very best in a well deserved retirement.I am excited to take on the role of primary MRO for the Upper Fraser Valley.