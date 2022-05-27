Cultus Lake Main Beach Dock Repair Underway

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park posted an update on the repair work to the docks at Main Beach. This is part of a long process of repairs after last November’s storm.

The next phase of flood recovery is well underway at Cultus Lake Park, as crews begin removal of damaged docks in the foreshore.

Beginning at Main Beach, a barge was constructed to float an excavator to the sections of docks throughout the lake that are scheduled for removal (map attached). Work will progress over the course of the next two weeks to ensure all damaged docks are removed safely in advance of the summer season.

The public may continue to enjoy Main Beach gazebos, playground, and grassy areas while the work commences. For public safety, staff request that residents and visitors to the park refrain from accessing the lake in these areas until the work has been completed.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

