Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park has issued another cougar sighting notice.

This sighting on the evening of May 26, 2022, near Vance Road and the Forest Echo Cabins.

There has also been a recent sighting off Edmeston Road.

BC Conservation has been informed of the sighting, and is in the process of tracking the cougar.



Ensure to keep your pets leashed at all times, and refrain from leaving them unattended outdoors.



If you see the cougar, please contact BC Conservation at 1-877-952-7277.