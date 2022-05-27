$750,000 in Provincial Funding to End Period Poverty and Remove the Stigma Associated with Menstruation

Fraser Valley – On May 16, FVN told you about Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products is working to ensure dignified, barrier-free access to safe and effective incontinence and menstrual products.

The age spectrum ranges from students to seniors.

The second annual ‘Garage Sale for Good’ is going to happen this year on July 16th & 17th.

All the funds raised will go directly to Project AIM (with 100% going to products, and no administration) and will help ensure they have the capacity to continue to get much needed products in to the hands or community members.

This week, a new task force backed by $750,000 in provincial funding was announced in Victoria.

The Province’s goal is to end period poverty and remove the stigma associated with menstruation.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is providing United Way British Columbia with a grant to support the establishment of a multi-sector task force to define long-term goals for ending period poverty in B.C. Period poverty is the lack of access to menstrual products, a basic need for many British Columbians, due to financial barriers.

The new Period Poverty Task Force will be chaired by Nikki Hill. She is a respected community leader with experience working with diverse partners to raise awareness and tackle period poverty in B.C.

One of the task force’s key goals will be to develop partnerships with governments, Indigenous partners, businesses, communities and non-profit organizations to look at ways to understand and find solutions to period poverty.

This new funding will also support continued delivery of free period products to people who need them, including through United Way British Columbia’s annual Period Promise campaign. The aim of the Period Promise campaign is to make it easier for those who menstruate to access the products they need, when they need them. This year’s campaign runs until June 7 and aims to distribute 700,000 menstrual products.