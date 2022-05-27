35th Anniversary of the Mission Folk Music Festival – July 22 to 24

Mission – Another summer tradition comes out of the shadow of the pandemic.

the 35th Anniversary Mission Folk Music Festival – July 22 to 24 at Fraser River Heritage Park.

You can now get the best prices on weekend & single day tickets until May 31.

From their website – The Mission Folk Music Festival is situated within the unceded traditional territory of the Kwantlen, Matsqui, and Leq’ a: mel First Nations, among the Stó: lō peoples. Leq’ a: mel, meaning ‘the level place where people meet’, is the origin place of the Halq’ emeylem language. We express our gratitude and respect for the honour of living and working in this territory.

Acclaimed songwriters & storytellers, global rhythm makers, high-energy folk rockers, rip-roaring Zydeco & so much more are on stage for 2022.

Preview the full lineup & Mainstage schedule: http://missionfolkmusicfestival.ca