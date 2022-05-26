Alberta Women’s Cell Phone Found in Cultus Lake – She Was Not Heading There

Morinville, Alta/Cultus Lake – Morinville RCMP along with their Chilliwack counterparts are asking for public assistance to locate 26 year old Samantha AUIGBELLE of Alexander First Nation, AB. Samantha was last seen on May 21st at approximately 11:00 pm leaving her residence on foot. Her cellphone tracked to an area near Cultus Lake.

This is totally out of the ordinary according to Alberta RCMP. She would have no reason to head to Cultus, let alone BC.

RCMP Samantha Auigbelle

Samantha is described as:

· 26 years old

· 5’9” inches tall

· Approximately 210 pounds

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing black pants, a black ¾ length black shirt, wearing black glasses, and having a orange purse with different colour stripes on it

Morinville RCMP and Samantha’s family are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on Samantha’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police.

In Chilliwack – call 604-792-4611.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.