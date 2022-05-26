2022 Cultus Lake Day and Parade, Saturday June 25

Cultus Lake – It’s back and will be better than ever. Kick off the summer of 2022 with an all day celebration of Cultus Lake Day, Saturday June 25.

As always the celebration will get started with a Parade through the neighbourhood

then you’ll head over to Main Beach Area to take in the

Artisan Market

Festivities for the kiddos

Food trucks

and of course the Beverage Garden – featuring Local Brews and Ciders and an incredible line-up of Local Musicians starting at 2pm and going into the night with the fun wrapping up at 9:30pm!

Feel like getting involved? This is a fun family event and there is no charge for entry.If you are interested in being a part of the team that makes this event the most popular one of the season we welcome all, you can volunteer, be a Parade Participant or sign up as Vendor in the Market.

If you want to take it a step further you can help add to the festivities through sponsorships.

A shout out to Lakeside Beach Club https://www.facebook.com/LakesideBeachClub for graciously signing on to Sponsor one of the talented Musicians in the line-up with the full line-up to be announced soon.

For more information on how you can volunteer, join the parade, sell you wares in the market or Sponsor – message https://www.facebook.com/Cultus-Lake-Events-Engagement…

or send an email to cultuslakedays0625@outlook.com