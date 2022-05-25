Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Looking For A Few Good .. Actors

Abbotsford – Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Society is looking for the next Tom Cruise.

Well.. not exactly.

Are you an inspiring actor or actress?

Do you like to hide in the woods with an “injury” waiting to be rescued?

Do you love relaxing in some bushes or in a tree in the pouring rain?

If so you might just be what Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Society is looking for.

They’re looking for volunteers to help out on training nights, mainly medical based for them to practice their incredible skills.

This past week, they were focusing on sprains and broken limbs on the Abby Grind.

If your interested or have any questions send Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Society a message.

They have their social media up as well as 604.852.7271.