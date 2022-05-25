2022 PNE – From Beach Boys to Barenaked Ladies, Kim Mitchell to Chaka Khan/Patti LaBelle …and of course – 4-H!

Vancouver – The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) announced its 2022 Fair programming. The annual Fair, which will be held from August 20 to September 5, is British Columbia’s longest running and largest ticketed event.

Complete listing of the 2022 Summer Night Concert Series:



Saturday, August 20 – The B-52s Farewell Tour



Sunday, August 21 – Blue Rodeo



Tuesday, August 23 – Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell



Wednesday, August 24 – CAKE



Thursday, August 25 – Vancouver Symphony Orchestra – Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles



Friday, August 26 – Stars of Drag – “A Night of True Colours”



Saturday, August 27 – Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes



Sunday, August 28 – Chicago



Tuesday, August 30 – Steve Miller Band



Wednesday, August 31 – TLC & Shaggy



Thursday, September 1 – Brothers Osborne



Friday, September 2 – Nelly



Saturday, September 3 – BACHMAN CUMMINGS



Sunday, September 4 – The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer



Monday, September 5 – Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle



2022 Entertainment and Attractions

The Stars of the Peking Acrobats

For the last thirty-two years, THE STARS OF THE PEKING ACROBATS® have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring manoeuvres atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control, creating an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival.



Daily: 4:00pm & 7:30pm

Free with admission

The Flying Fools High Dive Show

Fun for all ages! These incredible world class divers will make you laugh and make you gasp as they dive from incredible heights. Don’t close your eyes and hold your breath as you watch acrobats plunge from 80 feet in the air.



Daily: 2:00pm, 3:30pm & 7:00pm

Free with admission



The SuperDogs™️ presents Pawvengers



The SuperDogs™️ unleash their super in a whole new way as they celebrate the world’s greatest superheroes AND foil a supervillain of their own! It’s a mystery wrapped in an adventure wrapped in the high-flying fun of a SuperDogs show!



Daily in the Pacific Coliseum: 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 6:00pm

Free with admission



Blue’s Dance Party



Come sing and dance with Blue the Bear and his friends in this interactive multimedia dance party!



Daily at the BCAA TOON CITY stage: 1:30pm & 4:00pm

Free with admission

Action Austin – A Safari Adventure

Join Action Austin, together with the help of his friends, on a deep safari in search of the missing pink star diamond! This musical stage show is perfect for the whole family – if you’re ready for an adventure, come sing along, join the fun and help Action Austin find the missing gem.



Daily at the BCAA TOON CITY stage: 12:30pm, 2:30pm & 5:00pm

Free with admission

Family Flix

When the sun goes down, join us for your favourite family movies on the big screen nightly at Toon City. Bring a blanket and enjoy an outdoor movie night for the entire family.



Nightly at the BCAA TOON CITY stage: 7:30pm

Free with admission



Electric Fire – A Nightly Pyro Musical



Join us for a nightly pyro musical where the skies will erupt with flying rockets, exploding fire, live performers, and high-voltage intensity. It’s a live immersive show experience.



Two Shows Nightly at Festival Park: 9:15pm and 10:15pm

Free with admission

Cultural Showcase

On the Stage at Festival Park, join us for a cultural mosaic of dynamic dancers, exhilarating musical performers and other special guests! This celebration of British Columbia’s diverse cultural landscape will delight fairgoers of all ages and backgrounds.



Daily at Festival Park: 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm & 5:30pm

Free with admission

Dueling Pianos

Returning to the Fair is Dueling Pianos. New for 2022 are two new talented piano players going head-to-head. Come request your favourite tune, raise a glass and sing along – it’s a roaring good time every night at Dueling Pianos.



Nightly at Festival Park: 7:00pm, 8:15pm, 9:30pm & 10:30pm

Free with admission



REVEL DISTRICT



Welcome to the Revel District – Indulge your wild! Come enjoy the entertainment zone at the PNE Fair. Get ready to revel in fun, food and entertainment.

For the Love of Drag

A tribute show of legendary icons. This 30-minute energetic show features a cast of superstar drag queens who not only recreate but duplicate the likenesses of stars ranging from Cher, Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, Madonna and more. Come join us and celebrate drag artistry and world-class DRAG celebrity impersonations.



Daily at the Coca-Cola Stage: 4:30pm / 6:00pm

Free with admission

Coca-Cola Stage

Grab a bite or your favourite beverage and sit back for Live music, as the entertainment never stops in the Revel District! Stay late and party the night away with nightly live music.



Free with admission



AGRICULTURE AT THE FAIR



One of the most popular areas of the annual Fair. The agricultural area goes back to the very first Fair in 1910 and remains at the heart of the Fair today. Get up close to your favourite barnyard animals and learn about the importance of British Columbia’s agricultural sector at the Kidz Discovery Farm, the 4-H Festival, the PNE Chef’s Garden, the BC Honeybee Centre store and other displays from our partners at the BC Egg Marketing Board, BC Cattlemen’s Association, and BC Fresh among others . Crowd favourite Pig Races will also be entertaining guests with their entertaining daily live race to the feed pan!



4-H Festival

The PNE is excited to welcome over 300 members from BC 4-H from all over the province to our 4-H Festival, kicking off the Fair August 20 – 23. Ranging in age from 9 to 19 years old will be showing their 4-H projects at the final festival of their 2022 season.