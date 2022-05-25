2022 PNE – From Beach Boys to Barenaked Ladies, Kim Mitchell to Chaka Khan/Patti LaBelle …and of course – 4-H!

Vancouver – The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) announced its 2022 Fair programming. The annual Fair, which will be held from August 20 to September 5, is British Columbia’s longest running and largest ticketed event.
Complete listing of the 2022 Summer Night Concert Series:
Saturday, August 20 – The B-52s Farewell Tour
Sunday, August 21 – Blue Rodeo
Tuesday, August 23 – Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell
Wednesday, August 24 – CAKE
Thursday, August 25 – Vancouver Symphony Orchestra – Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
Friday, August 26 – Stars of Drag – “A Night of True Colours”
Saturday, August 27 – Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes
Sunday, August 28 – Chicago
Tuesday, August 30 – Steve Miller Band
Wednesday, August 31 – TLC & Shaggy
Thursday, September 1 – Brothers Osborne
Friday, September 2 – Nelly
Saturday, September 3 – BACHMAN CUMMINGS
Sunday, September 4 – The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer
Monday, September 5 – Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle
2022 Entertainment and Attractions
The Stars of the Peking Acrobats
For the last thirty-two years, THE STARS OF THE PEKING ACROBATS® have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring manoeuvres atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control, creating an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival.
Daily: 4:00pm & 7:30pm
Free with admission
The Flying Fools High Dive Show
Fun for all ages! These incredible world class divers will make you laugh and make you gasp as they dive from incredible heights. Don’t close your eyes and hold your breath as you watch acrobats plunge from 80 feet in the air.
Daily: 2:00pm, 3:30pm & 7:00pm
Free with admission
The SuperDogs™️ presents Pawvengers
The SuperDogs™️ unleash their super in a whole new way as they celebrate the world’s greatest superheroes AND foil a supervillain of their own! It’s a mystery wrapped in an adventure wrapped in the high-flying fun of a SuperDogs show!
Daily in the Pacific Coliseum: 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 6:00pm
Free with admission
Blue’s Dance Party
Come sing and dance with Blue the Bear and his friends in this interactive multimedia dance party!
Daily at the BCAA TOON CITY stage: 1:30pm & 4:00pm
Free with admission
Action Austin – A Safari Adventure
Join Action Austin, together with the help of his friends, on a deep safari in search of the missing pink star diamond! This musical stage show is perfect for the whole family – if you’re ready for an adventure, come sing along, join the fun and help Action Austin find the missing gem.
Daily at the BCAA TOON CITY stage: 12:30pm, 2:30pm & 5:00pm
Free with admission
Family Flix
When the sun goes down, join us for your favourite family movies on the big screen nightly at Toon City. Bring a blanket and enjoy an outdoor movie night for the entire family.
Nightly at the BCAA TOON CITY stage: 7:30pm
Free with admission
Electric Fire – A Nightly Pyro Musical
Join us for a nightly pyro musical where the skies will erupt with flying rockets, exploding fire, live performers, and high-voltage intensity. It’s a live immersive show experience.
Two Shows Nightly at Festival Park: 9:15pm and 10:15pm
Free with admission
Cultural Showcase
On the Stage at Festival Park, join us for a cultural mosaic of dynamic dancers, exhilarating musical performers and other special guests! This celebration of British Columbia’s diverse cultural landscape will delight fairgoers of all ages and backgrounds.
Daily at Festival Park: 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm & 5:30pm
Free with admission
Dueling Pianos
Returning to the Fair is Dueling Pianos. New for 2022 are two new talented piano players going head-to-head. Come request your favourite tune, raise a glass and sing along – it’s a roaring good time every night at Dueling Pianos.
Nightly at Festival Park: 7:00pm, 8:15pm, 9:30pm & 10:30pm
Free with admission
REVEL DISTRICT
Welcome to the Revel District – Indulge your wild! Come enjoy the entertainment zone at the PNE Fair. Get ready to revel in fun, food and entertainment.
For the Love of Drag
A tribute show of legendary icons. This 30-minute energetic show features a cast of superstar drag queens who not only recreate but duplicate the likenesses of stars ranging from Cher, Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, Madonna and more. Come join us and celebrate drag artistry and world-class DRAG celebrity impersonations.
Daily at the Coca-Cola Stage: 4:30pm / 6:00pm
Free with admission
Coca-Cola Stage
Grab a bite or your favourite beverage and sit back for Live music, as the entertainment never stops in the Revel District! Stay late and party the night away with nightly live music.
Free with admission
AGRICULTURE AT THE FAIR
One of the most popular areas of the annual Fair. The agricultural area goes back to the very first Fair in 1910 and remains at the heart of the Fair today. Get up close to your favourite barnyard animals and learn about the importance of British Columbia’s agricultural sector at the Kidz Discovery Farm, the 4-H Festival, the PNE Chef’s Garden, the BC Honeybee Centre store and other displays from our partners at the BC Egg Marketing Board, BC Cattlemen’s Association, and BC Fresh among others . Crowd favourite Pig Races will also be entertaining guests with their entertaining daily live race to the feed pan!
4-H Festival
The PNE is excited to welcome over 300 members from BC 4-H from all over the province to our 4-H Festival, kicking off the Fair August 20 – 23. Ranging in age from 9 to 19 years old will be showing their 4-H projects at the final festival of their 2022 season.