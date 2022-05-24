Unique Get Together Society Walk For Trauma – Kamloops To New West Via Agassiz and Mission – May 24 to June 3

Vancouver/Fraser Valley/Kamloops – Unique Get Together Society‘s 2022 Walk for Trauma will take place in person as lead director and CEO, Debra Abraham will walk and cycle around 400km.

UGTS provides services to help marginalized families & individuals get through hard times. Trauma recovery, food hamper delivery & much more. There are bureaus in Vancouver, Chilliwack and Kamloops

This is a free event. You are invited to join her in this healing journey between Kamloops and New Westminster.

All ages and all abilities are welcome to join either in-person or virtually (through RunGo: https://routes.rungoapp.com/route/kACs3p6W1w).

The route is Kamloops down the Coquihalla to just south of Merritt. Then an FSR to Boston Bar and Highway 1. Down to Hope then Highway 7 to New West.

Unique Get Together Society challenge friends, families, and colleagues to join us in this cause to raise funds for children and adults living with trauma.

TO DONATE:

• Canada Helps: https://www.canadahelps.org/…/events/walk-for-trauma-2022/

• Fundraiser: https://fundrazr.com/91zHR2?ref=ab_79X4z9