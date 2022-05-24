Roller Derby – NWO/NSO Referee Clinic and Open Scrimmage – June 5

Fraser Valley – NWO Roller Derby is hosting a free full day referee clinic and open scrimmage on June 5 for anyone who wants to come.

Have you ever wanted to learn to Referee or NSO?

Do you need to improve your current reffing or NSO-ing skillset?

Do you need to brush up on the changes made over the past two years?

Then this is the clinic for you.

Sunday, June 5th 2022

10:30 am to 6:00 (ish) pm

The Landing Sports center at 45530 Spadina Avenue in Chilliwack BC.

Enter underneath the red awning.

It is 100% free, and is open to any and every Skater, Referee, or NSO who wants to improve their skill base and knowledge, as well as get some practical hands on learning!

Please fill out the Google form in the link at the bottom of the page, and select what you are planning on participating in! You can select reffing, scrimmage, NSO, or a combination of these.

Please note that the NSO skills brushup will take place during one of the reffing classes, so unfortunately you will need to pick the one you prefer most there.

https://docs.google.com/…/13g2vqslLwzuooMgE6AJS9…/edit