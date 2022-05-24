Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Attempted Child Luring Near Intersection of Russell Road and Teskey Way

Chilliwack – An RCMP Investigation continues into an attempting child luring after an unknown male suspect approached a young child in Chilliwack, last Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday May 18, 2022 at about 7:45 am, a 10-year-old child was waiting for their school bus in the Promontory area of Chilliwack near the intersection of Russell Road and Teskey Way, when the child was approached by a man they did not know. The man approached the child on foot and propositioned them on a date. During the conversation, the suspect requested that they keep their meeting a secret. The suspect then departed on foot.

This is a very concerning incident, says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. Fortunately the child involved was in the company of siblings who were nearby at the time of the incident. The child did the right thing by running to tell their siblings who immediately alerted their parents.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years old, possibly blue colored eyes, stocky build with a higher pitched voice. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing jeans, a light black windbreaker with hood up, blue and white paper medical mask, knee high rubber boots, and was holding a blue and yellow Ikea umbrella.

This incident remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Section who are looking to speak with anyone who may have any information related to this case.

Police are asking anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the morning of Wednesday, May 18 near the intersection of Teskey Way and Russell Road in Chilliwack between 7:00 am and 9:00 am is asked to contact investigators at 604-792-4611 or by email at jade.stewart@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The Chilliwack RCMP School Liaison Unit is engaged and have notified schools in the area.

Police are asking parents and teachers to use this incident as a reminder to discuss safety tips with children. Whenever possible, walk in groups. Use the buddy system. Never go anywhere with someone you do not know or trust.