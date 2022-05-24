Chilliwack Fire – Menzies Street Home with Basement Grow Op and No Smoke Alarms

Chilliwack – =Early Tuesday Morning, Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire located in the 9800 block of Menzies St. 20 firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy smoke venting from the structure.



Firefighters were met by two occupants from the home who informed them two others were still inside the home. Firefighters quickly made entry to search the structure and came across a disorientated person trying to find their way out, firefighters helped them safely exit the building, while the fourth occupant had managed to exit the structure by themselves.



Three of the four occupants were taken to Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) to be assessed for smoke inhalation. There were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire suppression efforts were delayed due to a marijuana grow operation in the basement of the house to ensure firefighter safety.

The home suffered minor fire and smoke damage to the interior of the structure. No one was seriously hurt.



This fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The Chilliwack fire Department want to remind the public, working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.