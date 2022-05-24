BC Community Football’s “The Game” Featuring Junior and Senior Prospects and to Honour Abby’s (and Pittsburgh Steelers) Chase Claypool – Saturday May 28, Exhibition Stadium

Fraser Valley – The Game – BCCFA Showcase is the annual showcase for young, junior and senior prospects and takes place this Saturday starting at 9 AM (Young) at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium with a second game at 12:30PM (Juniors) and the third at 3:45PM. (Seniors)

BCCFA is the governing body for all community football provincial championship games in the province.

The game will be live streamed on VBN’s YouTube channel.

This year is in honour of Abby’s (and Pittsburgh Steelers) Chase Claypool.

bccommunityfootball.ca