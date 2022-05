Agassiz – Agassiz Basketball League is now taking registrations for their fall season. These are for kids from Grade 3 to 6.

All the action takes place at the Agassiz Elementary and Secondary School Gym.

To register – email Kyle.Dickey@sd78.bc.ca or on Facebook at Agassiz Basketball League.

https://youtube.com/shorts/4KKcdyaZH_U?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/f9zDCUa3RSI?feature=share