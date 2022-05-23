Skip to content

Mission Public School’s Information Session for Potential Trustee Candidates – June 7

  1. Home
  2. Legal
  3. Politics
  4. Mission Public School’s Information Session for Potential Trustee Candidates – June 7

Mission – Mission Public Schools is holding an information session for potential Trustee Candidates on June 7, 6:30 pm at Heritage Park Middle School Cafetorium.

BC Municipal Elections are October 15.

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts