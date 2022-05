Abbotsford – The Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association Hosting a Pow Wow at Sumas First Nation – May 27 and 28. This is the first of it’s kind and as organizer Marilyn Klassen aka Bear Paw told FVN’s Don Lehn, this was in the planning stages just before the pandemic set in, during 2020.

This is a free event, sponsored in cooperation with Sumas First Nation, Abbotsford Police, Fraser Valley Metis Association, Abbotsford School District and Vancity.