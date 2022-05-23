Alzheimer’s Society Chilliwack Info Workshop June 8

Chilliwack – Do you know how to support someone who lives with dementia?

It’s a question facing an increasing number of Chilliwack residents, as dementia is one of B.C.’s most pressing health issues. The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. will help answer the question next month with a free education session, “How to support a friend.”

“We’ll share practical tips on how to offer support to a person living with dementia, their caregiver, or family,” says Anna Markey, the Society’s Support & Education Coordinator for the Chilliwack Alzheimer Resource Centre.

The Wednesday, June 8 workshop is open to the public. It runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre, 45530 Spadina Avenue. To register, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend. To learn more about safety protocols, visit alzbc.org/COVID-safety.

Dementia is an overall term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about it, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the Dementia Helpline. Service is also available in Cantonese and Mandarin at 1-833-674-5007 or Punjabi at 1-833-674-5003.