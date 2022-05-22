Heritage Abbotsford to Mark National Aboriginal History Month by Facilitating the 8th Annual Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day

Abbotsford – Heritage Abbotsford Society recently celebrated Museum Week, and in June the charitable organization will mark National Aboriginal History Monthby facilitating the 8th annual Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day as an in-person and online hybrid celebration. “

We weren’t able to plan such a large in-person event as we usually do because of restrictions related to the COVID pandemic”says Christina Reid, the Society’s Executive Director.

Instead,the Society is hosting a number of smaller in-person workshops, virtual events, and are supporting local events including the Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi (With A Good HeartPow Wow) and the Stalew pow wow. “These events work to support and protect Indigenous cultural heritage in our community” says Reid.

Additionally, the Society’s Board of Directors recently adopted the Heritage and Reconciliation Pledge through a board motion. The pledge was officially signed by the Society’s President, Anneleen van Dijk,along with Director Pixie Wells (President, Fraser Valley Métis Association),members of staff LorisaWilliams(Pelo’laxw) and Elya White (Haida).

Reid explains that the Pledge is a fundamental and formal way to declare a spirit of reconciliation with, and acknowledgement of ,Indigenous and culturally diverse peoples and communities.

The Directors worked their way through the pledge,developed in 2021 by HeritageBC in consultation with an extraordinary group of advisors,over a period of several months. “It is important that the leaders of arts and heritage organizations like HAS take the time to reflect on the contents of the Pledge and consider its intentions and impacts” states Reid.

“We urge other organizations in the Fraser Valley to join us in adopting the Pledge,and to use the ‘Setting the Bar’ tool kit to answer the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action.”Setting the Bar is a ‘living’ document that will be updated, improved, and expanded through experience and advice.

You can find the pledge and the extensive tool kit on HeritageBC’s website (Heritagebc.ca)