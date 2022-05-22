2022 Chilliwack Chilliwack IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s – Sunday May 29

Chilliwack – According to a recent survey by the Alzheimer Society of B.C., only half of all British Columbians understand that receiving a diagnosis of dementia does not mean the end of a meaningful life. And only three out of 10 respondents believe there are adequate supports within our communities and health-care system to allow people to live their best life.

On Sunday, May 29, Chilliwack residents will join thousands of people across B.C. to support people affected by dementia at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. Funds raised enable the charity to continue to provide crucial programs and services to British Columbians affected by dementia, while helping raise awareness about the disease.

“British Columbians are eager to participate in the year’s Walk to honour people affected by dementia and challenge the stigma associated with it in their communities,” says Cathryn France, Director of Resource Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “It’s inspiring to know that, across B.C., there is a movement of people committed to ensuring that dementia supports are readily accessible for people affected by dementia so they can live well.”

It is this accessibility that inspired Go Auto to sponsor this year’s Walk. As a result of the first-hand experience of the physical, emotional and financial impact of dementia and the desire to support an important cause, Go Auto is proud to support the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

There is still time to support the event. Visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register or donate. Who will you walk for?

Chilliwack IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Address: Landing Sports Centre, 45530 Spadina Avenue, Chilliwack

Registration time: 1 p.m.

Walk time: 2 – 4 p.m.

Email: chilliwackwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org